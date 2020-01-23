Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > To All the Boys 2 is out February 12 on Netflix

To All the Boys 2 is out February 12 on Netflix

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
To All the Boys 2 is out February 12 on Netflix

To All the Boys 2 is out February 12 on Netflix

Catch up with Netflix's favorite couple Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky in 'To All the Boys 2: P.S.

I Still Love You'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Everything new (and expiring) on Netflix in February 2020

From sequel "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" to series "Locke and Key," here are all of the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, & Jordan Fisher Premiere 'To All The Boys 2' in Hollywood!

We’re one week away from the Netflix premiere of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and the...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

OutwoodFreeston

Outwood Freeston Tuesday 25th February Yr8 Rugby away to Beverley Grammar School Please can students ensure they bring their consent… https://t.co/BVyosZXq8K 2 minutes ago

thiffy22

Thiffy22_นับวันรอประกาศราชมัง RT @Zette47003955: What I am thinking is the boys will be OFFLINE until the 14th of February and they will be online and surprise us with a… 7 minutes ago

Sxna_1

Sana ⁷ RT @nick_chewy37: don’t bother me on february 12. i’ll be too busy watching to all the boys: ps i still love you 😤 9 minutes ago

_aaneezaa

aneeza RT @ustjhsaquinian: The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Cubs were outplayed by the Far Eastern University (FEU) Baby Tamaraws, 73-81,… 10 minutes ago

_Big_Boys

Big Boys RT @CQ_folkestone: Good luck to @_Big_Boys who compete in the live final of @CasualDiningMag's #NationalBurgerAwards for 'Best Burger in th… 10 minutes ago

Zette47003955

Zette What I am thinking is the boys will be OFFLINE until the 14th of February and they will be online and surprise us w… https://t.co/aQZ3hUY60l 13 minutes ago

slingerr

Scott Eslinger 409Sports Boys Rankings: February 11 https://t.co/QcDjNmNx8T 13 minutes ago

yellowdineeeee

𝐟𝐮𝐣𝐢 RT @PhilippineStar: Who’s excited? The sequel of hit rom-com "To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before" will debut at around 4PM today, February… 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The 'To All The Boys 2' cast explains why the audience should root for John Ambrose [Video]The 'To All The Boys 2' cast explains why the audience should root for John Ambrose

Reason #1: He's just as big of a dreamboat as Peter!

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 02:48Published

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions [Video]Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

"To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about themselves. Is Noah Centineo..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 08:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.