Airlines Are Revamping 'Emotional Support' Animal Policies

The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking to crack down on emotional support animals on flights.

The practice of bringing non-service-trained animals onto commercial flights has become an embattled topic.

The DOT announced Wednesday it is seeking public input on proposed changes to current rules.

Under current policies, travelers are allowed to fly with pets, which include everything from hamsters to reptiles.
