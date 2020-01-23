Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oprah Winfrey supports Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Oprah Winfrey supports Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Oprah Winfrey supports Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Oprah Winfrey supports Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Oprah Winfrey supports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step out of royal life "1,000 percent" because they spent so much time deciding on their future.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Has His Eye on Justin [Video]David Has His Eye on Justin

As Justin is spying on Jeffrey and Madison, David sneaks up on him and reminds Justin that there will be consequences if Jeffrey is harmed

Credit: The Haves and Have Nots     Duration: 01:37Published

Kate and Will visit south Wales [Video]Kate and Will visit south Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their visit to south Wales with a tour of one of the busiest lifeboat stations in Wales. They went on to tour Tata Steel, the largest employer in the area, and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.