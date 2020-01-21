Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Explosive experiment uses 2,000 sparklers to toast a single marshmallow

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
Explosive experiment uses 2,000 sparklers to toast a single marshmallow

Explosive experiment uses 2,000 sparklers to toast a single marshmallow

YouTuber RodStormTV tests the how long a single marshmallow takes to cook, in the flashiest manner possible, burning the pillow-soft sweet using 2,000 sparklers inside a plastic Coca Cola bottle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Explosive experiment uses 2,000 sparklers to toast a single marshmallow

YouTuber RodStormTV tests the how long a single marshmallow takes to cook, in the flashiest manner possible, burning the pillow-soft sweet using 2,000 sparklers inside a plastic Coca Cola bottle.

He performs the experiment in a forest in Latvia, by placing the marshmallow beside 2,000 lit sparklers inside a plastic Coca Cola bottle and digging into his perfectly toasted marshmallow, as the fire continues to burn after a bright explosion.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Not even military grade CAT phones can survive 1000 sparklers in this explosive experiment [Video]Not even military grade CAT phones can survive 1000 sparklers in this explosive experiment

YouTuber RodStormTV is back and this time he's testing the durability of his military-grade CAT phone in the flashiest manner possible, blowing up the tough device to pieces using 1000 sparklers. He..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.