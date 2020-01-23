Rahul Chaturvedi Coronavirus: Virus fears trigger Shanghai face mask shortage https://t.co/DR7lJd5xR9 https://t.co/i3KgeMiUvl 23 hours ago

The Big Mirror Coronavirus: Virus fears trigger Shanghai face mask shortage https://t.co/cMJjQNeWHw https://t.co/5Onc3wNUZR 2 days ago

ScottyJ Side note: there have been many headlines regarding #mask shortages in #China due to the #CoronaVirusOutbreak, as e… https://t.co/dseraD3F1c 2 days ago

Sleazy NYC landlord #POTUS BBC News - Virus triggers Shanghai face mask shortage https://t.co/zs6ZZun6gU 2 days ago

⚔️ Michael W Kuehn ⚔️🐉 Coronavirus: Virus fears trigger Shanghai face mask shortage https://t.co/PnGInMNPT0 2 days ago

Doodette GOING TO STOCK UP ON THESE TOMORROW!!!!! News - Shanghai face mask shortage https://t.co/Epdtm5A0zB 2 days ago

kcmohan Coronavirus: Virus fears trigger Shanghai face mask shortage Customers queue outside a pharmacy in Shanghai to buy… https://t.co/VP7rGyis7c 2 days ago