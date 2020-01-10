OVERNIGHT: Woman hit, killed by RTC bus in downtown Las Vegas

As of 5 a.m.

Roads are back open near Bonneville Avenue and Main Street downtown after a woman was hit and killed by an RTC bus.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Police say the bus was traveling south on Main Street making an eastbound turn onto Bonneville Avenue just before 11:45 p.m.

Wednesday night when it hit the woman.

She was transported to UMC where she was pronounced dead.

No word at this time if the woman was in a marked crosswalk when the crash happened.