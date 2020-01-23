Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire
Longtime Giants QB
Eli Manning to Retire The 39-year-old two-time Super Bowl MVP will
officially make the announcement on Friday.
He steps away from the NFL after
16 seasons and two championships with New York.
In his last year, Manning played in only four games, handing the
reins to rookie QB Daniel Jones.
Manning was originally taken
first overall in the 2004 Draft
by the Chargers.
San Diego then traded the
Ole Miss star to the Giants,
where he spent his entire career.
Manning ends his run with
366 TD passes, good for
seventh all-time.
He is also seventh in
all-time passing yards and
started 210 straight NFL games, which is the third-longest streak in league history for an NFL quarterback.
Giants co-owner
John Mara, via statement