Sick Passenger At LAX Sent To Hospital Over Coronavirus Concerns

Sick Passenger At LAX Sent To Hospital Over Coronavirus Concerns

Sick Passenger At LAX Sent To Hospital Over Coronavirus Concerns

A diagnosis for the patient has not been given, but LAX is on alert for anyone who may have the deadly coronavirus.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
