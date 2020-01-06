Global  

The Last Thing He Wanted on Netflix - Official Trailer

The Last Thing He Wanted on Netflix - Official Trailer

The Last Thing He Wanted on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie The Last Thing He Wanted starring Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, Ben Affleck, Toby Jones and Rosie Perez!

Release Date: February 21, 2020 on Netflix The Last Thing He Wanted is a political thriller movie directed by Dee Rees based on the book of the same name by Joan Didion, from a screenplay by Rees and Marco Villalobos.

It stars Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, Ben Affleck, Toby Jones and Rosie Perez.
