Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

British royal Prince Charles meets climate activist Greta Thunberg

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
British royal Prince Charles meets climate activist Greta Thunberg

British royal Prince Charles meets climate activist Greta Thunberg

Prince Charles said teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was "remarkable".

View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'What use is wealth if it burns?' Britain's Prince Charles sounds climate alarm

'What use is wealth if it burns?' Britain's Prince Charles sounds climate alarmDavos, Switzerland (AFP) Jan 22, 2020 Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday told business leaders...
Energy Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

stkildarepublic

Republic Recordings RT @COLRICHARDKEMP: Prince Charles, heir to the British crown, at Yad Vashem today on his first official visit to Israel. Until recently th… 2 minutes ago

GreyLava

Kim Yet, Prince Charles and his family stayed silent while the British media and members of the royal family mistreated… https://t.co/NFjuQ49who 2 minutes ago

Teram323Tere

Tere RT @raybae689: British royal Prince Charles meets climate activist Greta Thunberg https://t.co/uy1loVNuhy https://t.co/DwtEHADIdB 6 minutes ago

GothicNeo

S.E. Vance Hahaha, that Prince Charles sure showed Mike Pence. Not like the British Royal Family's been behind some of history's greatest atrocities. 9 minutes ago

brindlepitmommy

🐾Benita @MyPoint63442925 @Pvansch1 @yenisafakEN @RScoyk @VP @realDonaldTrump He didn't skip Pence. Both Pence's kept their… https://t.co/dllbNWpLed 19 minutes ago

altha1952

Miss Penny https://t.co/zzRFMdHq9K Immigration to Israel: British Restrictions on Jewish Immigration to Palestine https://t.co/2NS3OZJlXJ 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan are Not the First Royals to Bank on Their Titles [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan are Not the First Royals to Bank on Their Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan will not be the first royals to make money off of their titles. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:02Published

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment [Video]U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin dismisses the efforts of climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying she should study before lecturing. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.