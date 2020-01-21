INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will begin their campaign against New Zealand with the 5-match T20I series starting January 24.



Tweets about this Jankari News Match Preview India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I Stats Ind Vs Nz Team Schedule Eden Park Auckland https://t.co/7IrwCIIUHq https://t.co/jQwpnDZXQo 25 minutes ago Marge Maarne Wale India vs New Zealand T20I preview, Auckland weather and Eden Park pitch report https://t.co/vPwcCTBBzD https://t.co/rdoRhGTNAm 27 minutes ago pRaKaA 51 RT @Rohitions45: All You Want To Know Before New Zealand vs India T20I Series 2020🏏 " SUBSCRIBE " Us On YouTube - #rohitions45 (Link In Bi… 33 minutes ago Firstpost RT @jigsactin: India have had the worst win/loss ratio in T20Is, against New Zealand — 0.375. They are the only team against whom India hav… 55 minutes ago Rakshith RT @Cricketracker: 1-4 – India won only one of the five matches they played in the T20I cricket on New Zealand soil. Their only win came du… 1 hour ago jigar mehta India have had the worst win/loss ratio in T20Is, against New Zealand — 0.375. They are the only team against whom… https://t.co/DlvxtjMzqb 1 hour ago Fantasy Hero Can the smiles be back for the @BLACKCAPS ? @BCCI are in town and won't be easy. With so many choices on offer, w… https://t.co/FiL1Oc3MGT 2 hours ago Rohitions45 All You Want To Know Before New Zealand vs India T20I Series 2020🏏 " SUBSCRIBE " Us On YouTube - #rohitions45 (Lin… https://t.co/uWSofyrw98 2 hours ago