Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Huge python caught in trees outside police station in Thailand

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:15s - Published < > Embed
Huge python caught in trees outside police station in Thailand

Huge python caught in trees outside police station in Thailand

Police officers had a scare after finding a wild python in the trees outside their station.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Huge python caught in trees outside police station in Thailand

Police officers had a scare after finding a wild python in the trees outside their station.

The 13ft long serpent was heard chasing a terrified squirrel through the branches in Ratchaburi, central Thailand on Tuesday (January 21) noon.

Cops were afraid to tackle the intruder themselves and called the local rescue team who spent 15 minutes capturing the snake.

Onlooker Thawatchai Thongsuk, 39, said he had just finished talking to the police and was returning to his car when he saw the snake.

He said: "I saw the snake and asked a passing officer if the python belonged to the station.

He looked up and shrieked when he saw what it was.''




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Five dead after boat capsizes in reservoir in northern Thailand [Video]Five dead after boat capsizes in reservoir in northern Thailand

Five people drowned after a ferry hit a submerged tree trunk and capsized in a reservoir in northern Thailand. The vessel was carrying ten passengers and the captain across the vast expanse of water..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.