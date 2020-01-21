Huge python caught in trees outside police station in Thailand

Police officers had a scare after finding a wild python in the trees outside their station.

The 13ft long serpent was heard chasing a terrified squirrel through the branches in Ratchaburi, central Thailand on Tuesday (January 21) noon.

Cops were afraid to tackle the intruder themselves and called the local rescue team who spent 15 minutes capturing the snake.

Onlooker Thawatchai Thongsuk, 39, said he had just finished talking to the police and was returning to his car when he saw the snake.

He said: "I saw the snake and asked a passing officer if the python belonged to the station.

He looked up and shrieked when he saw what it was.''