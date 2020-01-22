Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jessica Simpson reveals disturbing sexual abuse details

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Jessica Simpson reveals disturbing sexual abuse details

Jessica Simpson reveals disturbing sexual abuse details

Jessica Simpson reveals in her new autobiography 'Open Book' that she was sexually abused at the age of 6.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jessica Simpson opens up about sexual abuse, dealing with addiction

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 23 (ANI): American actor and singer Jessica Simpson has written a memoir...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsUSATODAY.comE! OnlineBBC NewsIndependentDaily CallerFOXNews.com


Jessica Simpson on her ex John Mayer calling her a sexual napalm: I was floored and embarrassed

Jessica Simpson, 39, is in a shock after dating John Mayer. In her upcoming memoir, Open Book Simpson...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jessica Simpson reveals alcohol and pill addiction in new memoir [Video]Jessica Simpson reveals alcohol and pill addiction in new memoir

Simpson details her journey in her upcoming memoir, 'Open Book.'.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:17Published

Jessica Simpson Sexually Abused As Young Girl: Memoir [Video]Jessica Simpson Sexually Abused As Young Girl: Memoir

Jason Merritt/ Getty Images Jessica Simpson says that she was sexually abused as a young girl in her upcoming memoir, &quot;Open Book.&quot; The 39-year-old singer says that a family..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.