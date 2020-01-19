Thomas Markle 'cried' as Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle

Thomas Markle admitted he was brought to tears as Prince Charles walked Duchess Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day.

Meghan Markle's dad was noticeably absent from her royal wedding ceremony to Prince Harry after...

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, is slamming his daughter and Prince Harry‘s decision to...

HP Targeting, Inc. Thomas Markle says he cried seeing Meghan Markle walk down the aisle because he was 'jealous' of Prince Charles… https://t.co/tgI44VTcRk 7 hours ago

Ian Hitchings #ThomasMarkle says he cried at seeing daughter Meghan wed Prince Harry on TV from safe house in tell-all interview.… https://t.co/51EK03oX8A 6 hours ago

The Sun Thomas Markle says he 'doesn't know who Meghan is now' - and Harry 'owes me' https://t.co/lr6emUdboU 5 hours ago

All4Women.co.za We really can't fault him for feeling that way... https://t.co/1ad82gWpPo 2 hours ago