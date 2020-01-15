Police say three shootings in eight days appear to be connected.

Story you'll only see on fox 55 fort wayne police tell us multiple shootings over the past month "may be connected" and may be even "gang related" we start with the most recent shooting that led to the death of a 49-year-old fort wayne man monday.fox 55's jeremy masukevich explains why police think he was ?not?

The intended target.

Three shootings in just eight days -- and now fort wayne police say it might be more than a coincidence.

I think we are operating on the assumption that this is an incident that is somehow involved with the other ones.

The latest victim identified tuesday as 49-year-old ?than khai?

-- shot to death after someone fired at least 16 rounds into his senate avenue home early monday.police say they don't believe khai was the intended victim.

Right now we are going off the premise that this is a mistaken location shooting and obviously that does not bring a lot of peace to a lot of people.but they do suspect it was connected to two other shootings -- and may be gang related.

The first happened january 12th when someone shot into a window of a logan avenue home and wounded an 8- year-old boy.

The second less than 24 hours later when someone shot a 13-year-old boy who opened the door at a home on euclid avenue.

We do believe that it is gang related.

We have had a lot of the same names popping up during the investigations.

Khai is the first person to die in the shootings.

Catholic charities has stepped forward to help his family at the request of a community member.

They thought given our experience with the community that we would be able to provide assistance for the family.

So that is exactly what we did.catholic charities will offer assistance to the victim's family in ways that law enforcement may not.we are sending all of our trained social workers and clinician staff to help assess whatever physical, material, emotional, or spiritual needs they may have at this time.while this is a step in the right direction police want all of fort wayne to recognize how the violence impacts the community.while it might be located in one area of the city, that is not just that one part of the city's problem.

This affects all of us because at any moment this can spill into anywhere.

In fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news jeremy tells