Super Bowl Tickets Could Hit Record Prices

With the matchup set for Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs,...



Recent related videos from verified sources Browns ticket prices drop to season-low average ahead of Bengals' game The Cleveland Browns have just two home games left this season, one against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and the last against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 22. The Browns still have a shot at a.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:12Published on December 7, 2019