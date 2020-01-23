Global  

What you need to know: Jan. 23





Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Jan.

23.


Welcome back... if you're just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

Today democrats work towards convincing 20 republicans to remove president trump from office.

House managers are leaning heavily on prior witness testimony to prove that president trump withheld foreign aid for a political favor.

President trump's legal team will begin their side of the case this weekend..

New overnight- three americans are dead after their aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in australia.

Coulson aviation, based out of oregon said in a statement that it lost one of its c-130 large air tankers - it happened during fire fighting mission.

The statement said the accident was "extensive" but had few other details.

Action news now is working to learn more information on the crash and the identities of the fire fighters killed.

New this morning- the u-s department of state has placed a level two travel advisory for people visiting china over the threat of the corona virus... the virus is being blamed for at least 17 deaths in china, with that country making the decision to put three cities on an unprecedented lock-down.

Health experts from the centers for disease control are closely monitering 16 people in the u-s who could have possibly contracted the deadly corona- virus... ### if you've had fiscal losses due to power shut offs - efforts that could benefit you.

A bill in the state legislature would require electric companies to reimburse customers when companies turn off power to prevent wildfires.

A letter from pg&amp;e to state lawmakers says the bill would put customers and communities in a dangerous position.

Breaking news overnight... a report from the wall street journal and reuters new agency says pg&amp;e has reached a deal with its creditors.

Those reports say pg&amp;e says its creditors will drop*thei* proposed plans to reorganize pg&amp;e and instead support the utilities' plans.

The plan has yet to be approved by a bankruptcy court.... newsom is urging a federal judge to reject pg&amp;e's blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy.

New this morning- the trump administration is set to announce new rules removing federal protections for millions of miles of the country's streams and wetlands.

The changes, first launched by the president when he took office... scale back which waterways qualify for protections under the 1972 clean water act.

President trump says his focus is to ease the regulatory burden on businesses for devlopment and infrastructure.

# our state's governor is asking for federal help to fight homelessness in the golden state..

Governor gavin newsom sent a letter to housing and urban development secretary ben carson... requesting help in solving the issue of homelessness in the state.

In his letter the governor said he wants to continue conversations about various initiatives.#### you're never more than 10 minutes



#DIY and Moustache Mountain show respect ahead of Worlds Collide: WWE.com Exclusive, Jan. 22, 2020
