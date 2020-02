KC Mavericks Military Appreciation Weekend kicks off Thursday on January 23, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:26s - Published KC Mavericks Military Appreciation Weekend kicks off Thursday WW 1 Museum and Memorial hosting author of "When It Mattered Most," the story of the first American hockey team to win the Stanley Cup 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KC Mavericks Military Appreciation Weekend kicks off Thursday ROB: THE SEATTLE METROPOLITANSARE THE FIRST AMERICAN HOCKEYTEAM TO WIN THE STANLEY CUP.TONIGHT, AUTHOR KEVIN TICEN ISJOINING ME FOR A TALK ABOUTTHEIR UNLIKELY RISE TO VICTORYAMIDST THE BACKDROP OF WORLD WARI.CAMILLE KULIG WITH THE WORLD WARI MUSEUM AND MEMORIAL JOINS USTHIS MORNING.GOOD MORNING.CAMILLE: GOOD MORNING.ROB: THANK YOU SO MUCH RIPPINGHERE.CAMILLE: WE ARE THRILLED TO BEPARTNERING WITH THE KANSAS CITYMAVERICKS.AS YOU MENTIONED, HE WROTE ABOOK ABOUT THE 1917 STANLEY CUPVICTORY OF THE SEATTLEMETROPOLITANS AND THECONNECTIONS TO WORLD WAR I.ROB: THE BOOK IS CALLED WHEN ITMATTERED MOST.IT IS A SPECIAL PARTNERSHIPBETWEEN THE MAVERICKS AND THEMUSEUM.IT TALKS ABOUT HOCKEY AT THEOUTBREAK OF WORLD WAR I.CAMILLE: AFTER THE U.S.OFFICIALLY JOINS WORLD WAR I INAPRIL OF 1917, THAT IS ONLY AHANDFUL OF DAYS AFTER THEY WINTHE CUP.THERE WERE SEVERAL CONNECTIONSTO DRAW BETWEEN THE WAR ANDHOCKEY.ROB: KEVIN IS SUCH A GREATAUTHOR.HE ADDS A GREAT PERSPECTIVE.MAYBE IF YOU ARE NOT INTERESTEDIN HOCKEY OR THE WAR, IF YOU AREA SPORTS FAN, YOU WILL FIND ALOT IN IT.CAMILLE: WE HOPE YOU CAN JOIN USTHIS MORNING.OUR DOORS OPEN AT 6:00.WE WILL BEGIN THE PROGRAM AT6:30.THERE IS A 45 MINUTE DISCUSSIONAND WE LEAVE TIME FOR Q&A.WE ALWAYS LIVESTREAM ARE PUBLICPROGRAMS ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.WE HAVE HUNDREDS OF LECTURESWHERE YOU CAN LEARN ABOUT THEIMPACTS OF WORLD WAR I.ROB: I AM HONORED TO BE A PARTOF THE PROJECT.WHAT IS THE BEST PART ABOUT YOUWORKING ON THE PROJECT?CAMILLE: THE PARTNERSHIPS WEHAVE BEEN ABLE TO BUILD.IT HAS BEEN TRULY A PLEASURE.ROB: WE APPRECIATE YOU JOININGUS.WHEN IT MATTERED MOST.YOU CAN FIND IT ONLINE AND YOUWILL HAVE IT AVAILABLE TONIGHT.CAMILLE: TONIGHT FOR SALE AND INOUR STORE.ROB: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEINGWITH US.COME OUT AND JOIN US TONIGHT.





Recent related videos from verified sources Kansas City Mavericks honoring Military/Veterans this weekend Military Appreciation Weekend kicked off Thursday Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:28Published on January 24, 2020