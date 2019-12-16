Global  

Captain Marvel sequel 'in the works'

Captain Marvel sequel 'in the works'

Captain Marvel sequel 'in the works'

'Captain Marvel 2' is said to be in the works, with Marvel in final negotiations with 'WandaVision' staff writer Megan McDonnell about writing the script.
A 'Captain Marvel' Sequel In The Works!

Captain Marvel 2 is one step closer to coming to life. THR reports that WandaVision writer Megan...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicIndian ExpressHindu



