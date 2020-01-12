Global  

The Challenges of Raising of Boys in Today's World

The Challenges of Raising of Boys in Today's World

The Challenges of Raising of Boys in Today's World

If there’s one thing Jennifer L.W.

Fink knows well, it’s raising boys in today’s day and age.

As a mom of four of them, Jennifer runs her own website and podcast to help parents, educators, and communities better understand young men.

In fact, she is featured in a recent CBSN documentary titled “Speaking Frankly: Raising Boys.” Inspired by her own experiences as a mother, Jennifer L.W.

Fink joins us to discuss what it means to teach and build physically and emotionally healthy boys in society today.

For more information or to listen to her podcast ON BOYS: Real Talk about Parenting, Teaching &amp; Reaching Tomorrow’s Men, go to BuildingBoys.net.
