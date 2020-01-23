Global  

A Baseball Getaway in Sunny San Diego

Calling all Milwaukee baseball fans!

Country Travel Discoveries is here to share an exciting travel opportunity to visit San Diego for a baseball-themed tour to see Milwaukee play this coming summer!

This trip entails two games at Petco Park, touring the USS Midway, the San Diego Zoo, and even a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark before one of the games!

Joining us to discuss this all-inclusive getaway is Steve Uelner and Nan Delwiche from Country Travel Discoveries.

The all-inclusive price includes roundtrip airfare, three nights&apos; accommodations, motor coach transportation, tickets to two games at Petco Park, five meals, entrance fees to all attractions, and more!

The dates of the trip are July 16-19, which is a Thursday to Sunday.

The price for two in a room is $1777 per person, and for a single is $1975 per person.

Morning Blend viewers who reserve by February 28 will receive a special discount of $100 off per couple ($50 per person)!

Call Country Travel Discoveries at (262) 923-8120 and mention the Morning Blend, or visit MilwaukeeBaseballTours.com and use promo code BLEND.
