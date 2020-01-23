A Baseball Getaway in Sunny San Diego

Calling all Milwaukee baseball fans!

Country Travel Discoveries is here to share an exciting travel opportunity to visit San Diego for a baseball-themed tour to see Milwaukee play this coming summer!

This trip entails two games at Petco Park, touring the USS Midway, the San Diego Zoo, and even a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark before one of the games!

Joining us to discuss this all-inclusive getaway is Steve Uelner and Nan Delwiche from Country Travel Discoveries.

The all-inclusive price includes roundtrip airfare, three nights' accommodations, motor coach transportation, tickets to two games at Petco Park, five meals, entrance fees to all attractions, and more!

The dates of the trip are July 16-19, which is a Thursday to Sunday.

The price for two in a room is $1777 per person, and for a single is $1975 per person.

Morning Blend viewers who reserve by February 28 will receive a special discount of $100 off per couple ($50 per person)!

Call Country Travel Discoveries at (262) 923-8120 and mention the Morning Blend, or visit MilwaukeeBaseballTours.com and use promo code BLEND.