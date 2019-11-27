Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March
Trump Will Be First US President
to Attend Anti-Abortion March President Donald Trump
announced he would be attending
March for Life via Twitter.
President Donald Trump,
via Twitter The Washington, D.C.
March
has been themed, "Life Empowers:
Pro-Life is Pro-Woman." The president of the
March for Life, Jeanne Mancini,
said she was "deeply honored"
that the president will attend.
The Trump administration
has actively worked to
curtail reproductive
rights in the U.S. Trump has stated his
opposition to later term
abortions and appointed
anti-abortion judges.
The Planned Parenthood
Action Fund (PPAF) slammed
the announcement via Twitter.
