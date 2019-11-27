Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March

President Donald Trump, via Twitter The Washington, D.C.

March has been themed, "Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman." The president of the March for Life, Jeanne Mancini, said she was "deeply honored" that the president will attend.

The Trump administration has actively worked to curtail reproductive rights in the U.S. Trump has stated his opposition to later term abortions and appointed anti-abortion judges.

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) slammed the announcement via Twitter.

PPAF, via Twitter PPAF, via Twitter