Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s
Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March President Donald Trump announced he would be attending March for Life via Twitter.

President Donald Trump, via Twitter The Washington, D.C.

March has been themed, "Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman." The president of the March for Life, Jeanne Mancini, said she was "deeply honored" that the president will attend.

The Trump administration has actively worked to curtail reproductive rights in the U.S. Trump has stated his opposition to later term abortions and appointed anti-abortion judges.

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) slammed the announcement via Twitter.

PPAF, via Twitter PPAF, via Twitter
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to attend anti-abortion rally in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will become the first president to...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Independent


News24.com | Trump to become first US president to attend anti-abortion March for Life

Donald Trump plans to attend the March for Life rally and become the first president ever to address...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Independent



