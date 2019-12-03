Global  

Childhood discipline key to Steph and Seth Curry's success, says dad

Dell Curry says childhood discipline played a key role his sons Steph and Seth's success in the NBA.
PARIS, FRANCE (JANUARY 23, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DELL CURRY, NBA LEGENDS, SAYING: "Today, we went to a lot of practices a lot of games.

We made them earn the right to go to these games.

But as educators there were chores to do at home so there's stuff to do to earn the right to go to the games and funds and kept them hungry.

It still that work ethic early in them that you have to work on it something if you want it, you know, to get something on the other hand.

But just the fact that they were able to be around NBA players from such a young age has really paid dividends." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DELL CURRY, NBA LEGENDS, SAYING: "It was school work, and chores absolutely, they didn't go to a lot of games during the week because of school, they were looking forward to the week-ends, but they loved going to practice with me, and watching they were students of the game.

And they understood that it was a privilege to be able to go to watch NBA players playing and practice.

So they didn't take advantage of that." 4.

WHITE FLASH 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DELL CURRY, NBA LEGENDS, SAYING: "Well we had three kids and one had dog duty for the week, one had dishes after we ate meals.

And the other one had trash duty, it was the easy one, trash duty for the weekend, three kids just rotated.

When one of them did not do their chore, me and the wife didn't say anything.

Just when it came time for them to go to the game or to a sporting event or anything, we said no you didn't do this so it was part to do the chore but also the organization for them to remember what their responsibilities were." STORY: With their father playing in the NBA, a young Stephen and Seth Curry had an all-access pass to watch games and practice sessions -- but only if the trash was out, the dog was walked and all the washing up was done.

Dell Curry, who retired in 2002 and left the Charlotte Hornets as the franchise's all-time leader in points scored and three-pointers made, will attend the Hornets' regular-season game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris on Friday (January 24), and told Reuters on Thursday (January 23) that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen, a two-time MVP, and Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Seth were far from just privileged kids.




