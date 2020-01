Hard Rock Hotel: NOLA leaders say collapse building increasingly more dangerous 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WDSU - Duration: 01:24s - Published Hard Rock Hotel: NOLA leaders say collapse building increasingly more dangerous New Orleans fire Superintendent Tim McConnell and New Orleans Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Collin Arnold held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the plans for the site, which is set for a controlled demolition in March. 0

AFTER HEAVY WINDS RIPPED OUT THE MASSIVE TARP BLOCKING ONE OF THE BODIES, THE CITY WAS BACK INSIDE PUTTING UP A NEW TARP TO COVER UP THEIR REMAINS. NOFD SAYS IT'S A MAJOR CHALLENGE GETTING THE TARP UP. IT CAN COME DOWN AGAIN BECAUSE OF THE STRONG WINDS. URGING PEOPLE TO NOT POST PICTURES OF THE BODIES INSIDE. YOU CAN SEE A LARGE YELLOW CRANE PLACING THE ONE DOWN. PARTS OF THE HARD ROCK HAVE COLLAPSED. ANOTHER COLLAPSE IS POSSIBLE. THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SAID THEY GOT SOME OF THE REMAINS COVERED, BUT IT IS DANGEROUS INSIDE HAS SHIFTED.





Tweets about this David Hall ❄️ RT @NOLAnews: With frustrations over the lack of action to bring down the partially-collapsed Hard Rock hotel boiling over, City Councilwom… 4 minutes ago NOLA.com With frustrations over the lack of action to bring down the partially-collapsed Hard Rock hotel boiling over, City… https://t.co/y98YPdPYGi 8 minutes ago Son Le RT @NOLAnews: The Elks Krewe of Orleanians parade and the Truck Parade of Crescent City, the long convoys of flatbed floats that follow the… 18 minutes ago NOLA.com The Elks Krewe of Orleanians parade and the Truck Parade of Crescent City, the long convoys of flatbed floats that… https://t.co/pB5hdwEc1j 22 minutes ago Yvonne Casey RT @celticlas: More than 3 mos aftr partial collapse of #HardRockHotel under construction in #NOLA killed workman, bodies of 2 of the 3 wor… 35 minutes ago Yvonne Casey More than 3 mos aftr partial collapse of #HardRockHotel under construction in #NOLA killed workman, bodies of 2 of… https://t.co/1EseMa1bXm 36 minutes ago Lilly RT @NOLAnews: Protesters will rally at the Hard Rock Hotel site and march to City Hall on Friday. “I think it’s time for the city — both r… 2 hours ago Sajedah🌻 I’m gonna fly back to NOLA just so the owner of the hard rock hotel can catch these hands 😤😤😤😤😤. I may be tiny but… https://t.co/sxErGKtFqy 2 hours ago