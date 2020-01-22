20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
20 Million People Quarantined
in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The government of China has
suspended travel in and out
of three cities, including Wuhan.
According to 'USA Today,'
at least 17 people have died
due to the virus.
More than
500 have been infected.
The virus is thought to have
been spread from an animal to a human.
More than a month after the
first confirmed case in Wuhan,
China officials confirmed the
coronavirus spreads between humans.
It has been confirmed in a
handful of other countries,
including one case in the U.S. The director of the National
Institute of Allergy and Infectious
Diseases in the U.S. stated the
risk to Americans is "low." The World Health Organization will likely make an
announcement concerning the outbreak soon.