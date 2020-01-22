Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan.

According to 'USA Today,' at least 17 people have died due to the virus.

More than 500 have been infected.

The virus is thought to have been spread from an animal to a human.

More than a month after the first confirmed case in Wuhan, China officials confirmed the coronavirus spreads between humans.

It has been confirmed in a handful of other countries, including one case in the U.S. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the U.S. stated the risk to Americans is "low." The World Health Organization will likely make an announcement concerning the outbreak soon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scale of China’s Wuhan Shutdown Is Believed to Be Without Precedent

In sealing off a city of 11 million people, China is trying to halt a coronavirus outbreak using a...
NYTimes.com - Published

Factbox: Key facts about Wuhan, epicenter of China's virus outbreak

Here are key facts about China's central city of Wuhan, home to more than 11 million people, which...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesBangkok Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KittyForTrump

Kitty De•plor•a•ble RT @Matt_VanDyke: Did anyone notice that #China just quarantined 20 million people by confining them to three cities to contain the outbrea… 3 seconds ago

goosegirl9

Beth Gilmore RT @FMPepe_gaming: China just quarantined 11 million people in Wuhan city. No one allowed to leave. Let that sink in for a moment. Imagine… 5 seconds ago

livvya

Livvy A RT @evankirstel: 😳 Imagine a city of 11 MILLION people quarantined! #china #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirus #globalhealth #WEF20 https://… 10 seconds ago

OriginalBagley

Ethan ➰ Bagley RT @zerohedge: U.S. SAYS TRAVELERS SHOULD RECONSIDER TRAVEL TO CHINA Is this because of the 20 million people quarantined due to a deadly… 41 seconds ago

Pekacho1

Pekacho RT @Terremoti7: ☣⚠️☣BREAKING - EVEN THE CITY OF CHIBI WILL BE QUARANTINED IN THE NEXT HOURS! APPROXIMATELY 20 MILLION PEOPLE WILL BE ISOLAT… 2 minutes ago

Pekacho1

Pekacho RT @Terremoti7: ⚠️☣⚠️BREAKING - NOT ONLY THE CITY OF HUANGGANG BUT ALSO EZHOU CITY IS ABOUT TO BE ISOLATED AND QUARANTINED. 19 MILLION PEOP… 2 minutes ago

Pekacho1

Pekacho RT @Terremoti7: 😱⚠️☣⚠️URGENT! ANOTHER CITY IS ABOUT TO BE QUARANTINED IN ISOLATED IN CHINA! IT IS THE CITY OF HUANGGANG! APPROXIMATELY 18 M… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's What you Need to Know about the Coronavirus [Video]Here's What you Need to Know about the Coronavirus

Only three weeks ago did China report to the World Health Organization the outbreak of a mysterious new virus . Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:25Published

Matt Hancock on coronavirus: We have put in place proportionate, precautionary measures [Video]Matt Hancock on coronavirus: We have put in place proportionate, precautionary measures

Matt Hancock updates the House of Commons on the coronavirus outbreak. He said the Department of Health and Social Care has put in place 'proportionate, precautionary measures'. The DHSC said measures..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.