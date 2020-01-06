Pitt Is King Of Award Season

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:50s
Brad Pitt has been on a winning streak this awards season.

His performance in "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood" is wowing critics.

His award speeches are getting great reviews.

After his win at the Golden Globes, he made a "Titanic" joke about his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

He's had a great back stage moments with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt was honored Wednesday with the Maltin Modern Masters Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

His speech almost broke the internet.
