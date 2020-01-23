Bienvenido! Hundreds of Galaxy fans greet new signing Javier Hernandez at LAX 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published Bienvenido! Hundreds of Galaxy fans greet new signing Javier Hernandez at LAX Enthusiastic fans swarm Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (January 22) as Javier "Chicarito" Hernandez lands as the newest signing of Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bienvenido! Hundreds of Galaxy fans greet new signing Javier Hernandez at LAX Enthusiastic fans swarm Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (January 22) as Javier "Chicarito" Hernandez lands as the newest signing of Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Soccer Star Chicharito Gets Raucous Welcome At LAX LA Galaxy fans were on hand to welcome Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez at LAX Wednesday night. Suzanne Marques reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:25Published 4 hours ago