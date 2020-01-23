Global  

Bienvenido! Hundreds of Galaxy fans greet new signing Javier Hernandez at LAX

Bienvenido! Hundreds of Galaxy fans greet new signing Javier Hernandez at LAX

Bienvenido! Hundreds of Galaxy fans greet new signing Javier Hernandez at LAX

Enthusiastic fans swarm Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (January 22) as Javier "Chicarito" Hernandez lands as the newest signing of Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy.
Bienvenido! Hundreds of Galaxy fans greet new signing Javier Hernandez at LAX

Enthusiastic fans swarm Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (January 22) as Javier "Chicarito" Hernandez lands as the newest signing of Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy.




Soccer Star Chicharito Gets Raucous Welcome At LAX [Video]Soccer Star Chicharito Gets Raucous Welcome At LAX

LA Galaxy fans were on hand to welcome Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez at LAX Wednesday night. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published

