50 People Try To Grate Cheese
We brought together 50 people and tasked them with relatively simple job of grating a block of cheese. We say "relatively simple" because, well...humanity is a rich tapestry. This is a judgement-free zone. Keep that in mind, please, as you enjoy this next episode of Basic Skills Challenge.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 50 People Try To Grate Cheese [banging]- [laughs] It's cheddar.[upbeat music]- God I love cheese so much.I would marry it if Iwasn't already married.- Okay this is a um...- It has different shapes.Does that mean the cheesecomes out in different shapes?- But how do I [bang], oh that's good.- First things first, we match.- We match today.- There are so manydifferent graters here.- What on earth [laughs]?- What is this?- I think you close this,grate it, and it stays inside.- Ooh, look a mousetrap [bang].- Yup, no.- I don't know how to use that.- Wait, I think I got this.No.- I guess this is the taco strip one, oh.[breathing heavy]- This is a workout.- I don't have to cleanthis afterwards do I?Oh no.- No, what about the other way?Yes!- They should put arrows on these things.- Clockwise is grating cheese.Counterclockwise is counterproductive.- Ooh, that's grating very nicely.Little highways in the cheese.- I feel good about this one.- Yup, keep getting those damn nails.All right, no one eat this cheese.- That would be really gross rightif you were at a partyand someone threw confettiand it was just cheese?Unless it was like an Italian restaurantotherwise that'd be pretty cool.[rubber rubbing]- There you go.- Look I gotta smile soit must be happy cheese.- Garnish this giant pile of cheesewith a smaller pile of cheese.- Hairs like a mermaid.- Well?- And I grated cheese.- Cheese.- Maybe I know how todo this one [laughs].- Take a block of cheese in one hand,take a grater in the otherand you just have at it.- I'm gonna go with thegood old classic right here.- You're gonna put it on the platethat way you don't loseany of your precious queso.- Push the block of cheese down.- You wanna take your time.Young kids nowadaysthey don't got patience.- I'm getting do the chunkybit cause I like chunky cheese.- Grating cheese is a husband job.- That's a lot of cheese [laughs].- How many people am Ifeeding with this cheese?- It's game time, you're a mom of five.You have mac and cheese youneed to put on the table.What are you gonna do?- I'm taking this very seriously.- I don't know, youcan think about things.Your exes face.- Are you guys ready for cheese?- Hopefully I won't cut myself againlike when I was nine [laughs].And then I never helped mymom in the kitchen again.Ow.- [Man] Did you do it?- I need to get one of these at home.- This reminds me of the days of Play-dohwhen you would grate it like spaghetti.- There's what I call the giving up point.- When you get down tothis part you just--- Eat it.- That's good.- If you flatten out your handit'll be a little easierto get that last bit.- I deserve this piece of cheese.- Yay.- Ta-da.- It's so grated, look at that.Weee!- Wonderful.- [Group] Grated cheese.- Okay.[film winding]- We're gonna great cheese here.We're using that block of cheddar cheeseand the type of cheese isreally gonna help determinewhat tool you're going to use for the job.Cheddar cheese is a semi-firm cheesemeaning that it's notrock hard like Parmesan,but it's also not softlike Brie or cream cheeseor something like that.We're gonna use the largerholes on a box grater.So I'm just gonna place mybox grater on the plate.And then I always like togo downward at an anglebecause I'm able to get alarger amount of cheddarwith each swipe over the box grater.If I come straightaway thechatter tends to crumbleon the outside of the box grateras opposed to coming throughand making nice even long stripsof my grated cheddar cheese.This is a pretty populartool that we see, the zester.And it is a great tool for grating cheese.We would reserve this forsomething like a Parmesanor a Pecorino or something like that.Grated cheese is primarilyused for the purposeof melting the cheese.By increasing the amount ofsurface area that we haveon each individual piece of cheesewe're gonna be able toget the surface heatinto that cheese faster soit's gonna melt more evenly.And this is our grated cheese.- Look what I did.- My first grated cheese.- Making it rain with cheese.





