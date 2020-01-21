Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Larry Walker Gets New Hall Of Fame Jersey

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Larry Walker Gets New Hall Of Fame Jersey

Larry Walker Gets New Hall Of Fame Jersey

After officials announced former Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, no one was more surprised than he was.

Except maybe the company that makes the SpongeBob SquarePants shirt he was wearing when Walker got the call.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •ESPN


Larry Walker’s Hall plaque to feature Rockies cap, not Expos

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Walker’s Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown will have a Colorado Rockies...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PalletTown_Hero

James Harris @THETannonGrace @RossHunneds strong disagree- the baseball Hall of fame is soft now, everyone gets in. Larry Walker… https://t.co/dWmrLDE18s 6 hours ago

MDeall88

Matthew Deall This is why it's so hard to be a @Rockies fan. While Larry Walker finally gets the call to the Hall of Fame the fro… https://t.co/7drmdKPpHe 12 hours ago

2Sweet_Sports

A Slightly Rational Knicks Fan RT @2Sweet_Sports: Congrats to Larry Walker and the Captain Derek Jeter but im curious to know if Barry Bonds the greatest to ever do it wi… 13 hours ago

Dace_God

dacecoleasher RT @OD__13: HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT DAILY SHOW @WTPsports -Derek Jeter ALMOST goes unanimous -Larry Walker finally gets in -No Curt Sc… 15 hours ago

OD__13

Owen Doyon HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT DAILY SHOW @WTPsports -Derek Jeter ALMOST goes unanimous -Larry Walker finally gets in… https://t.co/4rUVYezmRM 17 hours ago

karenleightv

Karen Leigh RT @MichaelCBS4: Larry Walker’s ⁦@SpongeBob shirt is reportedly sold out. I hope he gets a cut. https://t.co/CJC6KDoa9u 17 hours ago

ZackRaab

Zack Raab I love Derek Jeter obviously, but can can we make a rule that Larry Walker gets inducted in the Hall of Fame every… https://t.co/HFq7J07qLW 18 hours ago

simplybotansoap

Simplybotanical (SB) RT @simplybotansoap: USA TODAY: Derek Jeter gets 99.7% Hall of Fame vote, Larry Walker gets in https://t.co/SMGUydNkur 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame [Video]Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He's joined in this cycle's class by former Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies slugger Larry..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 47:10Published

Larry Walker To Become 2nd Canadian Inducted In Baseball's Hall Of Fame [Video]Larry Walker To Become 2nd Canadian Inducted In Baseball's Hall Of Fame

The pride of Maple Ridge, B.C., received enough votes to enter Cooperstown in his final year of eligibility.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.