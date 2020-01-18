Global  

'Bellingham is Birmingham through and through'

Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet was unable to say for certain if Jude Bellingham - who has attracted interest from Manchester United - will stay at the club.
Jude Bellingham: Birmingham City hopeful of professional deal in June

Birmingham City are hopeful 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham will sign a professional contract...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •Football.london


Arsenal could have transfer edge over Man Utd in Jude Bellingham pursuit

Arsenal could have transfer edge over Man Utd in Jude Bellingham pursuitWhile Arsenal may not be able to match United's £25m upfront bid, they may have something else up...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserFootball.london



