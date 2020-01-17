Global  

MTA Transit Chief Andy Byford Resigns After 2 Years On The Job

MTA Transit Chief Andy Byford Resigns After 2 Years On The Job

MTA Transit Chief Andy Byford Resigns After 2 Years On The Job

After two years on the job, CBS2 has learned Thursday morning that Andy Byford is resigning.

The news was just announced at a morning MTA board meeting, reports CBS2's Hazel Sanchez.
