Impeachment Trial Continues

Democrats say there is evidence they say shows President Trump should be removed from office, but the president's legal team is eager to push back.
House presents articles of impeachment to Senate

Congress opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump Thursday with House Democrats reading...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NewsyCBS News


Trump impeachment: What happens next?

The Senate impeachment trial on whether to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office formally...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCTV NewsThe Age



Tweets about this

WNYT

WNYT NewsChannel 13 LIVE: The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues today. https://t.co/lF9jdF7q16 17 seconds ago

SalVadacchino1

Sal Vadacchino🇨🇦 RT @nowthisnews: IMPEACHMENT MOVES FORWARD: The historic impeachment trial of Pres. Trump continues in the Senate today. https://t.co/ipoG… 27 seconds ago

FOX59

FOX59 News WATCH LIVE: President Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate today with more opening arguments https://t.co/a6HbdK9ZFG 3 minutes ago

nowthisnews

NowThis IMPEACHMENT MOVES FORWARD: The historic impeachment trial of Pres. Trump continues in the Senate today. https://t.co/ipoGGxnW6m 4 minutes ago

Slopiegal

Elizabeth Stone RT @washingtonpost: Democrats will focus on alleged abuse of power as Trump's impeachment trial continues. Watch live coverage and analysis… 4 minutes ago

keloland

KELOLAND News Impeachment trial coverage continues on Thursday. The prosecutors spoke for about eight hours combined on Wednesday. https://t.co/q0dk3Kjbt5 5 minutes ago

QuorumCall

QuorumCall 🇺🇸😷🇭🇰 WATCH LIVE | Impeachment trial of President Trump continues in Senate https://t.co/76tjcqPvhp https://t.co/5pb6TI7XkI 7 minutes ago

mamalocaz

mamaloc RT @ameliatd: Lots of interesting findings in our new @FiveThirtyEight poll with Ipsos! To start, as the impeachment trial continues, a maj… 7 minutes ago


Lou Dobbs calls on media not to cover impeachment [Video]Lou Dobbs calls on media not to cover impeachment

Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs said media should not cover impeachment trial

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

Opening Arguments Begin In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump [Video]Opening Arguments Begin In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Natalie Brand reports on opening arguments after a long night establishing rules for President Trump's impeachment trial (1-21-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:22Published

