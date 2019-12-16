Global  

Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky

Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky

Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky

Rapper Kodak Black's mother and a group of attorneys called a news conference on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami, only to find out he had been moved to a prison a thousand miles away.

Katie Johnston reports.
