Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:46s - Published Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky Rapper Kodak Black's mother and a group of attorneys called a news conference on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami, only to find out he had been moved to a prison a thousand miles away. Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Lawyers: Kodak Black moved to federal prison in Kentucky MIAMI (AP) — The mother of rapper Kodak Black and a group of lawyers called a news conference on...

Seattle Times - Published 11 hours ago



Lawyers: Kodak Black Moved to Federal Prison in Kentucky The mother of rapper Kodak Black and a group of lawyers called a news conference on Wednesday (Jan....

Billboard.com - Published 8 hours ago







You Might Like