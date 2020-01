'Witch Bottle' Discovered Under Virginia Highway 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVR - Duration: 00:50s - Published 'Witch Bottle' Discovered Under Virginia Highway A glass jug found under the median of Interstate 64 in York County is believed to be a "witch bottle" left by Union soldiers during the Civil War, according to researchers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Witch Bottle' Discovered Under Virginia Highway INTERSTATE 64INTERSTATE 64TURNED OUT TO BEINTERSTATE 64TURNED OUT TO BEA HISTORICINTERSTATE 64TURNED OUT TO BEA HISTORICDISCOVERY.TURNED OUT TO BEA HISTORICDISCOVERY.A HISTORICDISCOVERY.DISCOVERY.IT'S A GLASSIT'S A GLASSBOTTLE... FULL OFBOTTLE... FULL OFBOTTLE... FULL OFBROKEN NAILS.BROKEN NAILS.BROKEN NAILS.RESEARCHERS ATBROKEN NAILS.RESEARCHERS ATWILLIAM AND MARYRESEARCHERS ATWILLIAM AND MARYRESEARCHERS ATWILLIAM AND MARYFOUND IT FOURWILLIAM AND MARYFOUND IT FOURFOUND IT FOURYEARS AGO AT ANYEARS AGO AT ANARCHAEOLOGICALYEARS AGO AT ANARCHAEOLOGICALDIG SITE NEAR THEYEARS AGO AT ANARCHAEOLOGICALDIG SITE NEAR THEHIGHWAY IN YORKARCHAEOLOGICALDIG SITE NEAR THEHIGHWAY IN YORKARCHAEOLOGICALDIG SITE NEAR THEHIGHWAY IN YORKCOUNTY.DIG SITE NEAR THEHIGHWAY IN YORKCOUNTY.HIGHWAY IN YORKCOUNTY.COUNTY.COUNTY.THE BOTTLE WASTHE BOTTLE WASFOUND NEAR ANTHE BOTTLE WASFOUND NEAR ANOLD BRICKTHE BOTTLE WASFOUND NEAR ANOLD BRICKHEARTH... AND ATFOUND NEAR ANOLD BRICKHEARTH... AND ATFOUND NEAR ANOLD BRICKHEARTH... AND ATFIRSTOLD BRICKHEARTH... AND ATFIRSTHEARTH... AND ATFIRSTFIRSTFIRSTRESEARCHERSRESEARCHERSRESEARCHERSTHOUGHT IT WASRESEARCHERSTHOUGHT IT WASJUST A BOTTLETHOUGHT IT WASJUST A BOTTLETHOUGHT IT WASJUST A BOTTLEUSED BY UNIONJUST A BOTTLEUSED BY UNIONJUST A BOTTLEUSED BY UNIONSOLDIERS TOUSED BY UNIONSOLDIERS TOUSED BY UNIONSOLDIERS TOSTORE NAILS.USED BY UNIONSOLDIERS TOSTORE NAILS.NOW THEYSOLDIERS TOSTORE NAILS.NOW THEYSOLDIERS TOSTORE NAILS.NOW THEYBELIEVE IT IS ASTORE NAILS.NOW THEYBELIEVE IT IS ASTORE NAILS.NOW THEYBELIEVE IT IS A"WITCH BOTTLE"... ANOW THEYBELIEVE IT IS A"WITCH BOTTLE"... ABELIEVE IT IS A"WITCH BOTTLE"... ABELIEVE IT IS A"WITCH BOTTLE"... ATALISMAN USED BY"WITCH BOTTLE"... ATALISMAN USED BYPEOPLE OF THATTALISMAN USED BYPEOPLE OF THATPEOPLE OF THATPEOPLE OF THATERA TO WARD OFFERA TO WARD OFFERA TO WARD OFFEVIL SPIRITS.ERA TO WARD OFFEVIL SPIRITS.THEY SAY PEOPLEEVIL SPIRITS.THEY SAY PEOPLEEVIL SPIRITS.THEY SAY PEOPLEBURIED THETHEY SAY PEOPLEBURIED THETHEY SAY PEOPLEBURIED THEBOTTLES NEARBURIED THEBOTTLES NEARBOTTLES NEARBOTTLES NEARHEARTHS WITH THEBOTTLES NEARHEARTHS WITH THEIDEA THAT HEATHEARTHS WITH THEIDEA THAT HEATHEARTHS WITH THEIDEA THAT HEATFROM THE FIRESHEARTHS WITH THEIDEA THAT HEATFROM THE FIRESWOULD ENERGIZEIDEA THAT HEATFROM THE FIRESWOULD ENERGIZEIDEA THAT HEATFROM THE FIRESWOULD ENERGIZETHE NAILS... WHICHFROM THE FIRESWOULD ENERGIZETHE NAILS... WHICHWOULD ENERGIZETHE NAILS... WHICHTHE NAILS... WHICHTHE NAILS... WHICHWOULD BREAK EVILTHE NAILS... WHICHWOULD BREAK EVILSPELLS.WOULD BREAK EVILSPELLS.WOULD BREAK EVILSPELLS.200 WITCHSPELLS.200 WITCHSPELLS.200 WITCHBOTTLES HAVE200 WITCHBOTTLES HAVE200 WITCHBOTTLES HAVEBEEN FOUND INBOTTLES HAVEBEEN FOUND INBOTTLES HAVEBEEN FOUND INGREAT BRITAIN...BEEN FOUND INGREAT BRITAIN...BEEN FOUND INGREAT BRITAIN...ONLY A DOZEN ORGREAT BRITAIN...ONLY A DOZEN ORGREAT BRITAIN...ONLY A DOZEN ORSO HAVE BEENONLY A DOZEN ORSO HAVE BEENSO HAVE BEENSO HAVE BEENFOUND IN THE U-S.FOUND IN THE U-S.FOUND IN THE U-S.LANE IS IN NEXTWITH SPORTS BUTFIRST HERE'S YOURLANE IS IN NEXTWITH SPORTS BUTFIRST HERE'S YOUR





