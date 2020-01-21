Global  

UK on alert for deadly coronavirus with four people tested in Scotland

UK on alert for deadly coronavirus with four people tested in Scotland

UK on alert for deadly coronavirus with four people tested in Scotland

Britain is braced for more potential cases of the deadly coronavirus as four possible cases are tested in Scotland.

Professor Jurgen Haas, head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh, said three cases are being checked out in the Scottish capital and the other is believed to be in Glasgow.

And he believes there will be many more potential cases in other cities across the UK.
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
