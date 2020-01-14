Global  

Three American Firefighters Killed In Australia

Three American Firefighters Killed In Australia

Three American Firefighters Killed In Australia

Three firefighters from the US were killed when their plane crashed while battling fires in Australia.
U.S. firefighters lend a hand in Australia as bushfires ravage the country

More than 100 American firefighters are in Australia to help get the country’s massive bushfires...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsySify



JoshDaCat

Joshua Raoul Whittle RT @SBSNews: NSW's emergency services minister has called this bushfire season "possibly the darkest in the state's history" as he paid tri… 33 seconds ago

CreativeWKids

Stacey RT @OzraeliAvi: Three American firemen who came to help us fight the fires were killed yesterday in an RFS water-bombing plane crash. RIP… 2 minutes ago

WaterSolarWind

BostonCubanKid 🏗️🚜🇺🇸🇨🇺🏳️‍🌈🌊 Three American firefighters killed fighting unprecedented bushfires in Australia https://t.co/JfFCJtSC0U 5 minutes ago

OhVilocity

Scat Daddy James RT @thedailybeast: Three American firefighters died on Thursday when their aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southeas… 6 minutes ago

RoyaltieLee

Lee Hollinshead ‘They’ll never come home’: Firies killed in water-bomber air crash were US citizens helping bushfire effort https://t.co/T7kKzGQSWm 7 minutes ago

hillbilleter

Jennifer Cherry Rose Three American firefighters killed fighting unprecedented bushfires in Australia - https://t.co/sNR3cRHrwQ 14 minutes ago

alaskarebel

Pink Freud RT @RawStory: Three American firefighters killed fighting unprecedented bushfires in Australia https://t.co/lHybkG1RIH 15 minutes ago

AshleyResistNC

Ashley Reber Just saw on @ABC that three American firefighters were killed in the #AustralianBushfireDisaster. Their families will be in my prayers. 16 minutes ago


NIFC firefighters to Australia [Video]NIFC firefighters to Australia

NIFC firefighters to Australia

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:59Published

3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires [Video]3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires

Three American firefighters have been killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:47Published

