Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Church Of England Says Sex Is Only For Heterosexual Married Couples

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Church Of England Says Sex Is Only For Heterosexual Married Couples

Church Of England Says Sex Is Only For Heterosexual Married Couples

The Church of England’s House of Bishops has clarified its position on sex among those in marriages and civil unions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Church of England affirms sex is only for heterosexual marriage

London, England, Jan 23, 2020 / 02:05 pm (CNA).- Sex is reserved for married heterosexual couples,...
CNA - Published Also reported by •PinkNews


Only heterosexual married people should have sex, Church of England says

Civil partnerships are 'committed, sexually abstinent friendships', bishops claim
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CraigAndersonUK

Craig Anderson RT @Independent: Only heterosexual married people should have sex, Church of England says https://t.co/qEyHBlhUl4 3 seconds ago

cutchswife

cutchswife🌹 RT @guardian: Sex is for married heterosexual couples only, says Church of England https://t.co/jDxAA96mQU 5 seconds ago

panamadip

Oxted Man #FBPE 🕷🎪 🖤#peoplesvote RT @SimonBruni: Ironically, back in the real world, nobody has *less****than married heterosexual couples. Sex is for married heterosexu… 37 seconds ago

crazycazsparkle

Strawberry Sparkles 🍓✨ RT @realHamOnWry: Sex is for married heterosexual couples only, says the Church of England, unless you’re a priest with a taste for young b… 41 seconds ago

angiebeeb

Angie Bee RT @garvangrant: BREAKING: Sex is for married heterosexual couples only, says Church of England. So could everyone else please stop?Come on… 55 seconds ago

Phoenixs_Flame_

🌙 PHOENIX RISING 🌙 RT @WillBlackWriter: "Sex is for married heterosexual couples only", says the Church of England 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 That's akin to some fuckwit goin… 1 minute ago

iDGiam

Daniel Gratton RT @khtagh: Sex is for married heterosexual couples only, says Church of England, well this will make the #CrimeMinister happy. https://t.c… 1 minute ago

sean_uk

Sean McGrath The Church of England is only for married heterosexual couples who believe this shit. Sex is for married heterosex… https://t.co/nrl2e4zThq 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership [Video]Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership

For the first time ever, hundreds of couples will be able to register as mixed-sex civil partners for the first time in England and Wales.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.