Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Virginia Senate Passes 'Red Flag' Gun Law, Despite Rally

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Virginia Senate Passes 'Red Flag' Gun Law, Despite Rally

Virginia Senate Passes 'Red Flag' Gun Law, Despite Rally

The Virginia Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others, as the state moves closer to joining a growing number of states enacting so-called “red flag” gun laws.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia Senate advances ‘red flag’ gun law, despite rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The day after a massive gathering of gun-rights activists at the Virginia...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsyTIME


Virginia: Senate Passes “Red Flag” – Refuses To Pass Laws Punishing Those Who Commit Gun Crimes

The Senate Judiciary Committee was more interested in ways to harass law-abiding gun owners than in...
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •TIME



You Might Like


Tweets about this

fl85

cheryllaird Virginia Senate Passes &#8216;Red Flag&#8217; Law That Helped Trigger Massive Pro-Gun Protest https://t.co/uZMmM4635T 21 seconds ago

zeena4kids

Zeena RT @shannonrwatts: BREAKING: Days after Richmond was flooded with gun extremists, lawmakers prove they won’t back down. The Virginia Senate… 1 minute ago

agavenectarpapi

lizard puppies RT @CBSNews: Virginia Senate passes "red flag" gun law over fierce opposition https://t.co/VVibDUDMsS https://t.co/kvglCdDGFE 2 minutes ago

bunny_wheeler

Bunny Wheeler RT @learning2fly6: VA Senate has passed a “red flag” bill aimed at confiscating privately-owned firearms. Anticipating passage in House of… 3 minutes ago

Irishman727

🇺🇸MJC🇮🇪 Thank you ⁦@VASenate⁩ 🙏🏻🙏🏻 The Virginia Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would allow authorities to take… https://t.co/0EjszmyXMZ 4 minutes ago

kosgirl56

All votes count.🇺🇸✌️🇨🇦🇵🇷🆘☮️ RT @howeasyweforget: Virginia Senate passes "red flag" gun law over fierce opposition https://t.co/yOAwNoWS34 via @CBSPolitics 5 minutes ago

chrisve91808504

chris velez RT @RedTRaccoon: Virginia Senate passes "red flag" gun law over fierce opposition Your guns don't scare us. https://t.co/TsYAT6uI7g 5 minutes ago

Eph2_89

Joey Bag 'a Donuts RT @rdcarrington: Virginia Senate passes "red flag" gun law over fierce opposition https://t.co/zNXsZhQF2b via @CBSPolitics They've yet to… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia State Senate Advances Red Flag Gun Bill [Video]Virginia State Senate Advances Red Flag Gun Bill

The vote to pass SB240 came down along party lines, with a democratic majority. The bill now heads to the state House of Delegates.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published

Defending Liberty in America: Virginia Lobby Day Gun Rights Rally [Video]Defending Liberty in America: Virginia Lobby Day Gun Rights Rally

Ep 47 | Peaceful, non-violent, law abiding Americans from all walks of life showed up protecting their 2nd Amendment rights. Martin Luther King would have been proud of the estimated 22,000 people that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 19:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.