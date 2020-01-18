Buttigieg predicts 'historic finish' in Iowa

Buttigieg also blasted President Trump's presidency saying the "most costly deficiency of our current president" is Trump's inability to bring the country together.

"...You can not fully love a country if you hate half the people in it.

We are in this together," Buttigieg said at the Conference of Mayors' 88th Winter Meeting.

"I believe the purpose of the presidency is not the glorification of the president, it's the empowerment and unification of the American people to get big things done."