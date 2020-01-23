Global  

Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh

Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh

Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, announced his 2020 tour and he’s stopping in Pittsburgh.

Katie Johnston reports.
