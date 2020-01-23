Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut
Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut.
In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint.
The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game.
Williamson scored 17 straight points in the 4th quarter to give New Orleans a 107-106 lead before sitting out the final 5:23 of the game.
The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Pelicans 121-117.
Williamson said the loss was "very hard" and "very tough" because he's not focused on himself but rather on "winning that game".
Williamson was 8-of-11 from the field, including 7 rebounds and 3 assists, in just 18 minutes.
Williamson was the No.
1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft after playing one season at Duke University