Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut

In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint.

The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game.

Williamson scored 17 straight points in the 4th quarter to give New Orleans a 107-106 lead before sitting out the final 5:23 of the game.

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Pelicans 121-117.

Williamson said the loss was "very hard" and "very tough" because he's not focused on himself but rather on "winning that game".

Williamson was 8-of-11 from the field, including 7 rebounds and 3 assists, in just 18 minutes.

Williamson was the No.

1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft after playing one season at Duke University