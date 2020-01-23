GOP 'nothing new' argument 'rings hollow': Schumer

Democrats were poised on Thursday to press forward at U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial with their arguments for removing him from office, but his fellow Republicans showed no signs of softening their resistance to the Democratic case.

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff and six other Democratic case "managers" are presenting arguments that Trump should be convicted of two articles of impeachment passed by the House last month - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden last year, and impeding the inquiry into the matter.