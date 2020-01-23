Global  

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire.

The 39-year-old two-time Super Bowl MVP will officially make the announcement on Friday.

He steps away from the NFL after 16 seasons and two championships with New York.

In his last year, Manning played in only four games, handing the reins to rookie QB Daniel Jones.

Manning was originally taken first overall in the 2004 Draft by the Chargers.

San Diego then traded the Ole Miss star to the Giants, where he spent his entire career.

Manning ends his run with 366 TD passes, good for seventh all-time.

He is also seventh in all-time passing yards and started 210 straight NFL games.

Which is the third-longest streak in league history for an NFL quarterback.

John Mara, co-owner of the Giants said "Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field"
