Tiny Dixville Notch Continues Tradition Of Midnight Voting In New Hampshire Primary

Tiny Dixville Notch Continues Tradition Of Midnight Voting In New Hampshire Primary

Tiny Dixville Notch Continues Tradition Of Midnight Voting In New Hampshire Primary

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to CBS News political reporter Nicole Sganga about the midnight voting tradition in tiny Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.
Recent related news from verified sources

New Hampshire primary voting kicks off, with Sanders and Buttigieg locked in fierce battle

New Hampshire’s presidential primary kicked off at midnight – as voters in three tiny townships...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Changing electorate could affect New Hampshire’s primary

New Hampshire has been holding the first-in-the-nation presidential primary for 100 years, but a...
Seattle Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

All Eyes On New Hampshire For Nation's First Presidential Primary Of 2020 [Video]All Eyes On New Hampshire For Nation's First Presidential Primary Of 2020

A week after Iowa's caucus debacle, the nation casts its first votes of the 2020 primary cycle Tuesday in New Hampshire. After months of shopping for the right candidate at town halls and house..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:04Published

President Trump Hosts Rally In Manchester, NH [Video]President Trump Hosts Rally In Manchester, NH

President Trump rallied his supporters ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:39Published

