Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

World leaders gather for 75 years year after liberation of Auschwitz

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
World leaders gather for 75 years year after liberation of Auschwitz

World leaders gather for 75 years year after liberation of Auschwitz

The World Holocaust Forum is underway in Israel, the largest gathering of world leaders, to commemorate the end of the Holocaust.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

LIVE: Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation as world leaders visit Jerusalem

Follow FRANCE 24’s special coverage as world leaders and Holocaust survivors were set Thursday to...
France 24 - Published

Disputes Cast A Shadow Over Auschwitz Liberation Anniversary

Israel is hosting dozens of world leaders on Thursday to mark 75 years since the liberation of...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TRCan66839023

TR Can 🇨🇦 PPC RT @Bird5Ca: Justin isn’t attending. https://t.co/4N3ep6GTjD 36 seconds ago

Terry26385152

Terry RT @clintonkowach: World leaders gather for Holocaust commemoration, 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz https://t.co/QRR1rh3Cgo #Ne… 10 minutes ago

marieideson

marie ideson We must never forget the evil that happened & the evil that one man created.....💔 World leaders gather in Jerusalem… https://t.co/EwriiKIQZ8 14 minutes ago

JGreenImages

JGreen Images Netanyahu declares Iran is 'the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet' and compares Tehran to the NAZIS as world l… https://t.co/kaLv1t5249 34 minutes ago

missionisgreat

TMIG Why did Trudeau not go? World leaders gather for Holocaust commemoration, 75 years after the liberation of Auschwi… https://t.co/04ZxE932Bg 43 minutes ago

giannicuomo

gianni cuomo RT @NBCNewsWorld: World leaders gathered in Jerusalem to take part in Israel’s largest-ever diplomatic meeting to commemorate the Holocaust… 44 minutes ago

LisaBro24155125

Lisa Brown RT @CBNNews: World Leaders Gather in Jerusalem to Say 'Never Again' 75 Years After Auschwitz https://t.co/llnaLzaCib 50 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event [Video]Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both accused Iran of being anti-Semitic as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:43Published

Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event [Video]Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both accused Iran of being anti-Semitic as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.