World leaders gather for 75 years year after liberation of Auschwitz 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published World leaders gather for 75 years year after liberation of Auschwitz The World Holocaust Forum is underway in Israel, the largest gathering of world leaders, to commemorate the end of the Holocaust.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources LIVE: Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation as world leaders visit Jerusalem Follow FRANCE 24’s special coverage as world leaders and Holocaust survivors were set Thursday to...

France 24 - Published 14 hours ago



Disputes Cast A Shadow Over Auschwitz Liberation Anniversary Israel is hosting dozens of world leaders on Thursday to mark 75 years since the liberation of...

NPR - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this TR Can 🇨🇦 PPC RT @Bird5Ca: Justin isn’t attending. https://t.co/4N3ep6GTjD 36 seconds ago Terry RT @clintonkowach: World leaders gather for Holocaust commemoration, 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz https://t.co/QRR1rh3Cgo #Ne… 10 minutes ago marie ideson We must never forget the evil that happened & the evil that one man created.....💔 World leaders gather in Jerusalem… https://t.co/EwriiKIQZ8 14 minutes ago JGreen Images Netanyahu declares Iran is 'the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet' and compares Tehran to the NAZIS as world l… https://t.co/kaLv1t5249 34 minutes ago TMIG Why did Trudeau not go? World leaders gather for Holocaust commemoration, 75 years after the liberation of Auschwi… https://t.co/04ZxE932Bg 43 minutes ago gianni cuomo RT @NBCNewsWorld: World leaders gathered in Jerusalem to take part in Israel’s largest-ever diplomatic meeting to commemorate the Holocaust… 44 minutes ago Lisa Brown RT @CBNNews: World Leaders Gather in Jerusalem to Say 'Never Again' 75 Years After Auschwitz https://t.co/llnaLzaCib 50 minutes ago