Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News

Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Diplo & More for 'Old Town Road' Performance at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News Lil Nas X rounded up all of his new friends for one star-studded run through "Old Town Road" and its many hit remixes tonight (Jan. 26) at the 2020 Grammys -- with one new special guest saved for a.. Credit: Billboard Events Duration: 01:39Published 3 hours ago