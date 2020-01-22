|
Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News
The first batch of 2020 Grammy Awards presenters was revealed on Wednesday (Jan.
22) and it includes Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Shania Twain.
