Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters

Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News

Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News

The first batch of 2020 Grammy Awards presenters was revealed on Wednesday (Jan.

22) and it includes Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Shania Twain.
Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Ozzy Osbourne, Shania Twain Among 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters

The first batch of 2020 Grammy Awards presenters was revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 22) and it includes...
Recording Academy® Announces Presenters for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Recording Academy® announced their lineup of artists,...
