'Captain Marvel 2' in Development With 'WandaVision' Writer Megan McDonnell | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 01:38s
‘Captain Marvel 2': ‘Wandavision’ Writer Megan McDonnell to Write Sequel Script

‘Captain Marvel 2': ‘Wandavision’ Writer Megan McDonnell to Write Sequel Script“Wandavision” writer Megan McDonnell is in talks to write the sequel to “Captain Marvel,”...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •DNA


A 'Captain Marvel' Sequel In The Works!

Captain Marvel 2 is one step closer to coming to life. THR reports that WandaVision writer Megan...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Mid-Daygeek.comBollywood Life



'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News [Video]'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News

'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:01Published

'Captain Marvel' Sequel Reportedly in the Works [Video]'Captain Marvel' Sequel Reportedly in the Works

'Captain Marvel' Sequel Reportedly in the Works. 'WandaVision' staff writer Megan McDonnell is said to be in final negotiations to pen the script for the follow-up film. Marvel is also reportedly..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:07Published

