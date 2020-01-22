Climate Change Will Cause Increased Injuries and Fatalities

According to the findings of a 37 year long study, temperature swings have a connection to fatalities and injuries.

As temperatures continue to rise due to man made climate change over 2,000 individuals could be at risk.

Many of the factors the joint study between Harvard and Columbia considers are not directly related to the climate but rather changes in human behaviors.For example, temperature swings in particularly warm months see rises in aggression, assaults, and alcohol consumption, the last of which leads to higher risks of vehicular accidents due to driving while impaired.