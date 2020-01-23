Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Russell's time in France has led to petulance'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
'Russell's time in France has led to petulance'

'Russell's time in France has led to petulance'

Former England back-row Nick Easter says Finn Russell's time in France has led to the 'petulant' attitude that has seen him omitted from Scotland's Six Nations opener
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

McBrideME1992

Matthew McBride @Scotlandteam Time to get Toony to France! (Literally!) Can't have one of our best, if not the best player, sent ho… https://t.co/ut9XnKBlNH 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.