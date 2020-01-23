'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published 'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a day after Democrats made their opening case for the removal of President Donald Trump from office said, "I don't think Joe Biden's corrupt, but I don't think he's beyond being looked at." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a day after Democrats made their opening case for the removal of President Donald Trump from office said, "I don't think Joe Biden's corrupt, but I don't think he's.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32Published 6 hours ago